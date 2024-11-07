The Aging Viking
Birth rates are plummeting
The global population is collapsing.
6 hrs ago
The Aging Viking
April 2025
The Truth about Cow farts
And analysis Bill Gates’s fuzzy cow fart math to scare the hell out of you
Apr 15
I don’t have the answer
But our government sure as hell should be looking for one
Apr 11
The Aging Viking
TIME TO WEAN
Trump’s just leveling the trade game with these tariffs—it’s about time someone did.
Apr 3
March 2025
IT IS TIME
with the help of DOGE and an executive order we can Expunge a crooked system
Mar 26
The Aging Viking
CONSPIRACY THEORY
I hope to God it is only.
Mar 25
The Aging Viking
November 2024
President Trump…first order of business
Stop this crazy man from putting anymore deadly mRNA into our bodies and food.
Nov 7, 2024
The Aging Viking
October 2024
CO2 just Facts
We are being lied to by a group of crazy people that trying to reduce earths population by over 7 billion people. They are trying to bring back serfdom.
Oct 26, 2024
The Aging Viking
The Truth…read and stop worrying
About the deadly earth warming pollution in the experts own words
Oct 14, 2024
The Aging Viking
September 2024
Who Needs Science
when you control the Federal budget
Sep 10, 2024
The Aging Viking
Do They Have You Living in Fear of CO2 and Global Warming?
read this…..calm down….and then get pissed and send this to your Congress man.
Sep 10, 2024
The Aging Viking
No More Booster Shots
MUCH MUCH WORSE…REPLICON VACCINES
Sep 1, 2024
The Aging Viking
