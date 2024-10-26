UK Gov’t Caught ‘Inventing’ Climate Data from 103 Non-Existent Stations to Push Net Zero Agenda

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community

November 5, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, World 6 Comments

A British government agency has been caught fabricating meteorological data from more than one hundred non-existent weather stations to promote the climate change narrative and Net Zero agenda being promoted by globalist interests.

Alarmingly, this fabricated data has found its way into climate models used by leading institutions worldwide, influencing the United Nations and other global organizations in shaping climate policies and driving alarmist narratives.

Following a number of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to the Met Office and diligent field work visiting individual stations, investigator Ray Sanders has discovered that 103 stations out of 302 sites supplying temperature averages do not exist.

CO2 is 0.04% of the atmosphere. Human beings create only 3% of that 0.04%.

The Eugenist are seriously suggesting that we should kill off billions, stand the economy on its head, force up energy prices, damage business, jeopardise employment, because 0.04% of the atmosphere is CO2 and of which Human activity only produces .0012%…….to top it off it is the elixir of life gas. We are being lied to by a group of crazy people that trying to reduce earths population by over 7 billion people. They are trying to bring back serfdom.

140-million-year trend of dangerously decreasing CO2.

The warming effect of each molecule of CO2 declines as its concentration increases. Paid off science is lying about the impact of CO2 on global warming. Is CO2 a global warming gas…yes! Does it have significant impact on global warming over the earth?… no!

First and foremost, CO2 is plant food.

In the last four glacial advances, the CO2 level was dangerously low.

CO2 emissions began accelerating in the mid-20th century

Our current geologic period (Quaternary) has the lowest average CO2 levels in the last 600 million years

More CO2 means more plant growth.

More CO2 helps to feed more people worldwide.

Apologies for any confusion earlier. To address your points directly:

- **CO2 Levels Below 150 ppm**: You're correct in highlighting that CO2 plays a crucial role in Earth's biosphere. If CO2 levels were to drop significantly below the current levels (which are around 415 ppm and rising due to anthropogenic activities), it could indeed pose severe challenges for plant life and, consequently, the entire food chain. Around **150 ppm**, photosynthesis would become less efficient, potentially leading to a decline in plant productivity, which could visually "brown" or degrade ecosystems due to diminished vegetatio

In summary, while CO2 is vital for life, its concentration in the atmosphere beyond natural levels due to human activities classifies it as a pollutant in the context of environmental science due to its contribution to climate change. The scenario you describe of CO2 levels dropping drastically is a theoretical one illustrating the balance needed, not something we're currently facing.

Your point touches on several complexities and challenges within the field of climatology and meteorology:

1. **Measurement Variability:** Earth's temperature is not uniform and varies significantly by location, altitude, time of day, season, and other factors. Measuring the global average temperature requires synthesizing data from thousands of weather stations, buoys, satellites, and other sources. Each of these instruments might have different levels of precision and accuracy.

2. **Instrument Error and Calibration:** Thermometers and other temperature-sensing devices can have inherent errors. Calibration might differ, and over time, instruments degrade or change in their precision.

3. **Urban Heat Island Effect:** Urban areas tend to be warmer than rural areas due to human activities, materials used in construction, and lack of vegetation. This effect can skew local measurements if not properly accounted for.

4. **Historical Data:** Adjustments to historical temperature data are often necessary due to changes in measurement techniques, instrument types, or station locations over time. These adjustments can introduce debates about how much correction is appropriate.

5. **Coverage Gaps:** Historically, there were fewer weather stations, and many parts of the world, especially oceans or remote areas, were undersampled. Modern technology like satellites helps, but gaps in data coverage still exist.

6. **Natural Variability:** Natural phenomena like El Niño and La Niña, volcanic eruptions, or solar activity can influence global temperatures over various timescales.

7. **Data Processing and Models:** Global temperature datasets like those from NASA GISS, NOAA, or HadCRUT involve complex statistical methods to average and interpolate data. Decisions on how to handle missing data, or how to weight data from different sources, can affect the final numbers.

When scientists or reports mention global temperature changes to the nearest tenth of a degree, they're often referring to an average change calculated over large datasets, not the precision of any single measurement. This average is a simplification meant to capture a trend over time, acknowledging that individual measurements might vary widely.

Your skepticism regarding the precision of claiming exact temperature changes to the tenth of a degree at any single point in time or over short periods is justified due to the inherent variability and measurement challenges.