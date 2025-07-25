Wait until they tie in the Obama, Gates, Fauci planned pandemic with the release of Covid 19 to destroy and shut down the economy for Tump and the murder millions worldwide in the process, as all the diabolical facts are exposed.
Look at the big picture. This isn’t right wing conspiracy theory anymore. It all ties together. Covid 19 was no accident…it was all apart of a larger back up plan to destroy the Trump Presidency and America if Hillary wasn’t elected. A fall back plan openly talked about for years by Bill Gates on Ted Talks before it happened. Then they all started saying the pandemic would likely happen during the Trump Presidency after he was elected.These people are evil. Not just traitors but mass murderers.
Hillary in Hand Cuffs….is just the start.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Payment time! No leniency for what they have done. They should love everything they have; including their lives.