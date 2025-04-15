The Truth about Cow farts
And analysis of Bill Gates’s fuzzy cow fart math to scare the hell out of you
Let’s look at the facts. To do this I will convert Green House Gas (GHG) equivalent, or CO2e, which is a way to compare different greenhouse gases by converting their warming effect into the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) that would have the same impact. It is a metric used to compare the climate impact of different greenhouse gases by expressing their global warming potential (GWP) relative to carbon dioxide (CO2).
Man made sources of GHG:
- **Power**: 26%
- **Industry**: 11%
- **Transport**: 15%
- **Buildings**: 6%
- **Fuel production**: 10%
- **Industrial processes**: 9%
- **Agriculture**: 11%
- **Land use, land-use change, and forestry**: 7%
- **Waste & other**: 4%
Short Answer
Of the methane from cattle enteric fermentation (burps and farts), approximately 5-10% is from farts, with the majority (90-95%) coming from burps. Since cattle enteric fermentation is estimated at 15% of the 11% agricultural GHG emissions (about 1.65% of total GHG), Cow farts contribute roughly 0.05-0.12% of total global GHG emissions.
Explanation
Cattle enteric fermentation accounts for about 15% of the total 11% of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions attributed to agriculture, or roughly 1.65% of total global GHG emissions (11% × 15% = 1.65%). This includes the methane from cow manure solids, depending on how they are stored, as well as the cows burps and farts.
If considering all cattle methane (1.65 % of total GHG), the breakdown is approximately:
• Burps: 55-67%.
• Farts: 3-7%.
• Manure storage: 30-39%.
The total GHG equivalent emissions into atmosphere from cow farts is only. .05-.12 % and burps less than 1%
Not 4%……..Prove me wrong Mr.Gates…..Please stop your scare tactics and lies to get Government money to finance your for profit schemes and to feed the cattle mRNA poison.
Key Citations
Our World in Data - GHG emissions by sector
