Look at the Bright side
This is the only way to educate.
Nothing screams “bright side” better than watching New York City crown a full-blown, hijab-wearing, hammer-and-sickle-tattooed commie as mayor! Finally, the Big Apple gets the leader it deserves: a guy who probably thinks the Soviet bread lines were just “pop-up gluten-free bakeries.” Utopia? Please. This is gonna be *Peak Clown World*, and I’m popping the popcorn with extra butter and a side of schadenfreude.
For half a century, we’ve let the pinko professors in their Che Guevara T-shirts brainwash our kids into thinking “capitalism bad, free stuff good.” Result? A generation that thinks socialism works because their iPhone was “made in China” by people who *definitely* aren’t in reeducation camps. Meanwhile, our genius lawmakers shipped every factory to Tijuana and Shenzhen faster than you can say “globalism is a scam.” Trump’s out here *actually* bringing jobs back—steel mills, chip plants, the works—like a one-man industrial revolution. But nah, let’s ignore that and elect a guy who wants to turn Manhattan into Caracas with better bagels.
Bright side? You bet. When this walking red flag turns NYC into a dystopian hellscape of $47 kale smoothies, 3-hour waits for government cheese, and “equity officers” confiscating your bodega cat for being “bourgeois,” even the most soy-latte-sipping Brooklyn trustafarian will finally learn: *Communism doesn’t work. It never did. It’s just failure with better branding.*
So yeah, let the experiment run. Let the mayor nationalize the hot dog carts. Let the subway become a rolling tent city. Let the rats unionize. Because when the whole thing collapses faster than a Jenga tower in a hurricane, maybe—just *maybe*—the kids will look up from their TikTok indoctrination videos and go, “Huh. Maybe Dad’s ‘MAGA’ hat wasn’t the crazy one after all.”
Grab your lawn chair, patriot. The re-education of the left is about to be *glorious*.
I'm not counting chickens. If he Dems take the midterms, they'll try to bail NYC out with Federal money. Might be enough squishy Republicans go along. After all, can't have the USA's flagship city look bad. I hope the city disintegrates, but no crystal ball here.