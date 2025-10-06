What the CLIMATE CHANGE FEARMONGERS like Bill Gates are not telling you about CO2 and what our government should be telling us is that the CO2 scare tactics are all a con and lie.

CO2 has increased greening of the Earth by a considerable amount over the last several decades, not only green the Earth but plants are effectively absorb tremendous amounts of carbon in CO2 and cooling the Earth making it more friendly to humanity. (See actual temperature chart…not those by funded by 100’s of billion $ far left Global Warming research grants paying for desired outcome in )

• 2019: Human-Driven Greening in China and India

A NASA-led study using 20 years of MODIS data (up to ~2018) found that China and India accounted for 33% of global greening since the mid-1990s, despite covering just 9% of vegetated land. In China, 40% stemmed from tree-planting programs (e.g., the “Great Green Wall”); in India, intensive agriculture drove 82%. This built directly on the 2015 map, shifting emphasis from purely climatic drivers to human activity while reaffirming CO₂’s role.

• 2019: Review of Greening Drivers and Feedbacks

Published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, this synthesis (drawing on NASA data) analyzed greening from 1981–2015+ and projected forward. It confirmed CO₂ as the dominant driver (70%) but highlighted feedbacks: greening enhances carbon sinks but could alter water cycles and biodiversity. The review noted greening’s cooling effect on land surfaces, offsetting ~0.2–0.25°C of warming since 2000 via increased evapotranspiration.

• 2020: Biophysical Impacts on Climate

Using MODIS LAI changes (2000–2016+), researchers quantified how greening cools the planet by altering aerodynamic resistance and surface energy balance. This “global green-up” has slowed warming by absorbing more heat through plant transpiration, though effects vary regionally (stronger in mid-latitudes).

Recent Visualizations and Broader Insights

NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio updated its “Earth Is Getting Greener” animation in 2023, incorporating data through ~2020 to illustrate ongoing LAI increases. A 2020 Earth Observatory feature mapped post-2015 greenness changes, showing hotspots in agricultural expansions (e.g., Eurasian steppes) and high-latitude forests.

Overall, the consensus is that global greening persists into the 2020s, driven by the same mechanisms. CO2 is food for the planet and making earth more productive in growing food.

Not what this mad con man wants us to accept. All of his scams are population reduction tools. Gates is telling you to believe the companies he is heavily invested in like, make patented genetically modified seeds….which is now trying to modify with mRNA….. this man is responsible for funding every way possible to get mRNA into your body to modify your genetics, whether that be directly injecting us, spraying the skies with who knows what, genetically modified mosquitoes, artificial meat and butter who knows what it will end up containing , and now genetically modifying plants we eat with mRNA.

YOU HAVE EVERY RIGHT TO BE AFRAID, VERY AFRAID.