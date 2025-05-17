The Aging Viking

Phil Davis
This phenomenon is fundamental to human nature. Well, to be more accurate, imperfect human nature. My attitude and my desires are first, no matter who dies. This is the fundamental problem we all face, in that human government is nothing more than a me-first organization of sociopathic lunatics preserving their power, privilege, and money machine. In these organizations, only enough positive programs are instituted to claim they are meant to protect health and liberty, while everything else is designed to stay in power and control.

Only those who practice the golden rule will benefit humanity and these type of people are damn rare.

Hat Bailey
Forget nukes, they have new quiet weapons that kills far more of those pesky humans with none of the smoke and noise or destruction of valuable infrastructure than nukes ever have.

