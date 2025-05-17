COINCIDE…..?
FACTS…..As early as 1949, Congressional bills to abolish CDC because of the remarkable decline in infectious disease mortalities as new Waste and Water treatment plants for major cities came on line. In the mid-1970s, diseases were on a major decline. CDC was seeking to justify its existence by assisting state health departments to track down small outbreaks of rabies and a mouse disease called hantavirus.
The CDC increasingly needed a major epidemic” to justify its existence. Dr. Fauci’s immediate boss and predecessor as NIAID Director, Richard M. Krause, helped pioneer this new strategy in 1976, during Dr. Fauci’s first year at the agency. Krause was a champion of what he called “The Return of the Microbes” strategy, which sought to reinstate microbes to their former status as the feared progenitors of deadly diseases and the need for vaccines. Look at the dates on declining birth rates charts….
It was institutional desperation during the Reagan administration.They were hoping for a new plague. Polio was over. There were memos going around the agency saying, ‘We need to find the new plague’; ‘We need to find something to scare the American people so they will give us more money.’
Vaccines have rapidly evolved from saving our jobs in the government , to making obscene profits for Big Pharma, to now One World Government and crazy Eugenist dream of depopulation and control.
A staggering 3328%
increase in Child Mortality in Alberta, Canada without explanation. Children are dying en masse.
“We couldn't believe it...it's actually increased by 3328%...”
The global population is collapsing.
And it is rapidly expanding
WAKE UP……..
This phenomenon is fundamental to human nature. Well, to be more accurate, imperfect human nature. My attitude and my desires are first, no matter who dies. This is the fundamental problem we all face, in that human government is nothing more than a me-first organization of sociopathic lunatics preserving their power, privilege, and money machine. In these organizations, only enough positive programs are instituted to claim they are meant to protect health and liberty, while everything else is designed to stay in power and control.
Only those who practice the golden rule will benefit humanity and these type of people are damn rare.
Forget nukes, they have new quiet weapons that kills far more of those pesky humans with none of the smoke and noise or destruction of valuable infrastructure than nukes ever have.