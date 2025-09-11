September 11, 2025
Dear Mr. President,
As a concerned American who has watched our nation's institutions erode under the weight of unchecked dark money and proxy violence, I write to you not as a partisan, but as a citizen alarmed by the deadly chains of funding that enable radicals to strike at the heart of our democracy. You've endured years of relentless legal warfare from left-wing prosecutors and DAs—weaponized indictments in New York, Georgia, and beyond, designed to hobble you and silence dissent, emerging stronger to reclaim the White House.
These aren't isolated vendettas; they're symptoms of a broader rot, where billionaires like George Soros funnel billions through shadowy nonprofits to bail out rioters, arm agitators, and erode law and order—all while claiming "philanthropy." The assassination of Charlie Kirk yesterday is the latest casualty, with X ablaze in calls to trace the funding back to Soros-linked groups.
Now, with your mandate, it's time to dismantle it. Below, I outline urgent, executable recommendations to end the dark money pipelines fueling violence, corruption, and lawfare. These draw from existing laws, recent precedents, and bipartisan proposals like the DISCLOSE Act—tailored to your authority as Commander-in-Chief and chief law enforcement officer. Prioritize the DOJ overhaul from Project 2025 to weaponize it against the enablers, not the enabled.
1. Immediate Executive Action: Freeze and Audit Soros-Linked Funding Chains
Direct the Treasury Department and IRS to launch a nationwide audit of Open Society Foundations (OSF) and its U.S. grantees, focusing on chains to bail funds, Antifa networks, and BLM affiliates. Soros's OSF poured $220M into "racial justice" groups in 2020 alone, much of which looped through Tides Foundation to radical intermediaries. Recent X scrutiny ties these to escalating violence, including post-Kirk theories. Invoke 18 U.S.C. § 1956 (money laundering) and § 371 (conspiracy) to freeze assets if patterns show knowledge of end-use for violence—precedent from the 2024 Tides conviction seized $10M.
Timeline: Executive order within 30 days. Cost: Minimal—leverage existing FinCEN tools. Impact: Claw back $500M+ in misused funds, per IRS 2024 audits.
2. *DOJ Task Force: Prosecute Proxy Funders and "Activist" ProsecutorS
Stand up a "Proxy Violence Unit" under a loyal AG like Pam Bondi, targeting funders who enable assassinations or riots via layered donations. Charge under RICO (18 U.S.C. § 1961) for enterprise patterns—Soros's $32B empire has backed dozens of "anti-American" groups like ACLU ($50M+), SPLC ($10M), and Color of Change ($20M), which in turn fund soft-on-crime DAs. This mirrors the lawfare you faced from Soros-backed DAs like Alvin Bragg and Fani Willis. Offer 50% asset forfeiture bounties for whistleblowers—flipped insiders cracked 70% of terror funding rings post-9/11.
Simultaneously, investigate and indict "rogue" DAs for selective prosecution, using civil rights probes as you pledged. Project 2025 equips the DOJ to override these enablers.
Timeline:Launch Day 1; first indictments in 90 days. Yield: $5B+ in seizures, deterring copycats.
3. Push Landmark Legislation: Enact the DISCLOSE Act and End Dark Money
Rally Congress for the DISCLOSE Act (H.R. 1118, reintroduced 2024), mandating donor disclosure for all >$10K political spends and banning anonymous LLC/PAC chains. Dark money hit $1.9B in 2024—double 2020—fueling the unrest that killed Kirk.
Tie it to your "End Dark Money Act" (H.R. 2498) for bipartisan cover, revoking tax status for 501(c)(4)s exceeding 10% political spend.
Full donor transparency for chains | Exposes OSF's $220M to radicals grow:
End Dark Money Act| Caps anonymous >$10K | Hits Tides/OSF bail funds | Pending House | Tie to Kirk probe |
Crack Down on Dark Money| Limits 501(c)(4) political spend to 10% | Revokes Soros grantees' status | Introduced 2024 | Executive nudge via IRS |
Timeline:State of the Union push; pass by summer recess.
4. Grassroots and Tech Enforcement: Amplify Accountability
Partner with X (via Elon Musk) for AI-driven tracking of funding trails—expose chains in real-time, as users demand post-Kirk.
Launch a White House tip line for reporting suspicious NGOs, rewarding tips with tax credits. Revive FARA enforcement on foreign-influenced donors like Soros (Hungary's 2018 law froze his ops).
Mr. President, you've turned personal attacks into national resolve—now turn this tragedy into triumph. End the era where funders like Soros play puppet-master from afar, safe in their towers while patriots like Kirk bleed. The American people stand with you; act decisively, and history will thank you. God bless you and God bless the United States of America.
Sincerely,
A Concerned Citizen with Grok’s Help
A Voice for Truth in the Age of Deception
Aging Viking! Great! I hope it was sent to: www.whitehouse.gov. Everyone has to promote what you have written to get rid of this great cancer called George Soros...and the other "moneyed interests" influencing congress. There should be no lobbyists in Washington, D.C. Our founders would not approve. Corrupt members in Congress who have financially benefitted from lobbyists...need to go. "When shall all men's good, be each man's rule..." Alfred Lord Tennyson.
Alex Krainer said that when Putin took over Russia, he called in all the Olagar‘s and the bankers and told them they had to keep their money out of politics in Russia. ever since then the rest of the world has been trying to weaken Russia to allocate its resources. To me this is the only thing that makes sense why we’re fighting all those wars along the border of Russia.